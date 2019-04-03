Mum horrified when son uses her card to purchase £7,600 rare toy

By Bang

A mum was left horrified after her son used her card to purchase a £7,600 rare toy on eBay.

The seven-year-old boy, from Sydney, Australia, splashed out on a rare piece of Golden Billy Banana merchandise from the Coles Stikeez collectable range using his mother's credit card after she refused to make the eBay purchase.

The young boy - who suffers from autism - stumbled across one of the pricey collectables online and used his mum Donna Jacob's PayPal details, which had already been saved to his computer.

She told 7 News: "I think it's just ludicrous this could happen. It's certainly nothing we've budgeted for and nothing we can afford.

"Between PayPal and the bank, there should be at least one stopper that says 'hang on, this isn't right'... and no-one did.

"I just don't go out and spend $10,000 in one transaction, so they definitely need protocols in place to stop this happening."