Mummies found to have heart disease symptoms

By Bang

Ancient mummies have been found to have symptoms of heart disease.

A new study has found the disease to exist in people from 4,000 years ago.

Researchers analysed the arteries from five mummies in South America and Egypt.

They found that the corpses had evidence of atherosclerosis, which is when plaque builds up on the artery walls and restricts blood flow.

The findings were published in the American Heart Journal and the study was led by Mohammad Madjid, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Texas Science Centre.

He said: "I've been looking at the pattern of heart disease in populations for over 20 years.

"Over time, the question that came to my mind was: Is it a disease, or is it some process that is inherent to humans, irrespective of modern life?"