Music fan reunited with lost cassette after 25 years

By Bang

A music fan has been reunited with a cassette she lost on holiday 25 years ago after spotting it at an exhibition.

Stella Wedell was 12 when she took the tape on holiday to Spain. It washed up on a beach thousands of miles away and was spotted by artist Mandy Barker, who had the tape restored by an expert at Plymouth university and included it in her exhibition.

Mandy said: "It was an outstanding chance for Stella to walk into my exhibition and recognise her tape."

Stella, from Germany, admitted that seeing the exhibit - the tape and a playlist - rang a bell with her.

She explained: "When I was reading the tracklist, it seemed very familiar to me. I always made tapes from my CDs at this time to listen to them with my Walkman, especially for holidays.

"I took a picture of it and compared it with the original CD, which I still have - and it was exactly the same tracklist, but starting with track three. I remember that I didn't like the first two songs on the CD because I felt they were too old so I wouldn't have included them when I recorded the tape."

