New York police officer saves wedding day after car crash

By AP

A New York couple whose Jeep crashed on the way to their wedding got lucky when a police officer responding to the accident gave them a ride to the ceremony.

And he did more, serving as a witness Saturday at the town hall in Lake Grove on Long Island.

Police say the accident was a result of another vehicle making a sudden U-turn on Montauk Highway in Shirley. There were no injuries.

The couple, Joseph DeMichele and Feliece Terwilliger, brought along their children, a 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

They arrived in a police car driven by Officer Cody Matthews, who signed the marriage certificate.