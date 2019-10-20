Passengers wears all her clothes to avoid excess charges at airport

By Bang

A passenger wore all her clothes to avoid excess baggage charges at the airport.

Gel Rodriguez - from Davao City in the Philippines - took an innovative approach when her luggage exceeded the weight limit, as her multi-layered outfit saved her 2.5kg.

She wrote on Facebook: "when the airline staff at the check in counter said: 'EXCESS NA PO KAYO, 7kg lang po allowed na hand carry.'

"Me: NO PROBLEM! *from 9kg to 6.5kg baggage

#ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted"

Despite commenters on social media praising her "genius" ploy, Gel admitted she wasn't sure if she'd try it again.

She told Vice: "Maybe not. It was really hot. I don't recommend other people do it."