Penguin practices football skills for World Cup

A penguin at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham has been practicing his footie skills in a bid to take part in the World Cup.

Pablo the Gentoo penguin - who is said to be a keen fan of the sport - has been brushing up on his new talent with the help of keepers at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham in order to join the England reserves team.

Leah Todd, a Penguin Keeper at the aquarium, said: "We first noticed Pablo's curiosity with football when he became taken with a pink ball we were using as part of the colony's enrichment activity.

"His specialty is definitely in headers and beak-nudging the ball!"

However, it's not all fun and games especially when it comes to cleaning the penguin's habitat, which has proved to be challenging as Pablo is always keen to show off his new footie moves.

Leah revealed: "He gets so excited playing football and wants you to play with him, so sometimes it can be difficult when we're trying to scrub down!"