People can be buried in glitter coffins

By Bang

The dead have been given the chance to go out in style - via glitter coffins.

The Glitter Coffin Company is giving people the chance to have a glitzy final resting place in "beautiful bespoke glitter and crystal coffins and caskets".

There is a range of coloured coffins available from lilac to rose gold to pink, all of which are upholstered by hand.

The company's website reads: "Our stunning coffins are a beautiful way to reflect and celebrate a person's life.

"Our glitters are made up of a chunky crackle glitter which catches the light beautifully giving the ultimate sparkle effect on a sunny day or when the light catches the glitter flex."

For those who want to be cremated, there are a range of ashes boxes available in similar shimmering finishes.

There are even options for pets, meaning your beloved pooch or feline can be given a fitting send-off.

