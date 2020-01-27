Pineapple plants could prevent snoring

By Bang

Putting a pineapple plant in your bedroom could prevent snoring, according to research.

The plant helps to improve air quality and produces oxygen, but they are difficult to get hold of in the UK because they usually take up to two years to grow - usually in Holland.

Pineapple plants - which have recently been stocked in Morrisons - were first stocked in Asda in 2017, with the supermarket bringing them back last summer by popular demand.

Phil Smith, Asda Plant Buyer, said: "Snorts, snuffles and splutters affect a quarter of Brits, so for those 16 million snorers, Asda's Pineapple Plant could be a dream come true - even more so for sleep deprived partners.

"For those lucky enough to sleep through the night without the disturbance of snoring, the plant is a chic addition to the home which is easy to care for and adds a little touch of The Tropics to any room."

