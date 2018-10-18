'Pizza-in-bed' is the new breakfast-in-bed

By Bang

Canadian business Boston Pizza have joined with St.John advertising agency to create a pizza box which opens into a cardboard food tray - and the pair has been causing a buzz with their dreamy new invention.

Paul Little, creative director at St. John, said: "It's a simple idea, but a lot of thinking went into making sure it would actually work.

"There were a lot of factors to consider. It had to be high enough to fit over a person's legs and low enough to comfortably eat out of.

"We had to compensate for the average depth someone sinks into a bed versus the average leg width, average pizza weight, the list goes on and on."

The box is cleverly designed to hold up the pizza, allowing room for your legs to fit through the middle.

He added: "It sounds ridiculous, but knowing some lucky people are going to be able to comfortable eat pizza in bed makes it all worth it."

Pizza lovers will be crushed to learn that the new invention is not currently available in the UK.