Plane returns to airport because mum forgot her baby

By Bang

A plane had to return to the airport because a mum allegedly forgot her baby.

Audio has been released which appears to reveal the moment Saudi flight SV83 - which was heading to Kuala Lumpur from Jeddah - asked for permission to head ack to King Abdul Aziz International Airport for a very unusual reason.

After the first request, the operator is heard saying: "This flight is requesting to come back...a passenger forgot her baby in the waiting area, the poor thing."

They're then heard asking for confirmation of the reason the pilot is asking to return.

The pilot reiterates: "We told you, a passenger left her baby in the terminal and refuses to continue the flight."

The operator says: "Okay, head back to the gate. This is totally a new one for us!"