Police save raccoon with jar stuck on head

By Bang

A police officer had to save a raccoon with a glass jar stuck on its head.

The animal had gone dumpster diving when it got into the sticky situation, and concerned citizens called over the Wisconsin officer when they spotted it about 20 feet up a tree.

Madison Police Department said: "It was not easy to climb this particular tree, so animal control was called to assist. An ASO used a pole to 'encourage' the raccoon to come down, and an officer tried to catch it with a net. "The raccoon didn't land in the net, but it did grab a branch while tumbling towards the ground.

"The ASO was able to get the jar off of its head right after it came down. The raccoon ran away right away, with a free head and a second chance at life!"