Research reveals why dogs' noses are so cold

By Bang

Researchers believe they have discovered why dogs' noses are cold.

A study has revealed that the canines' noses serve as ultra-sensitive heat detectors - and it's not anything related to body temperature regulation.

Teams in Sweden and Hungary studied three dogs and found that when the ambient temperature was 30C, the end point of the dog's nose, was 5C cooler.

It showed that dogs can detect very faint heat sources - such as small animals - from 5ft away.

The researchers said: "All three dogs could detect stimuli of weak thermal radiation in double-blind experiments.

"In addition, we employed functional magnetic resonance imaging on 13 awake dogs, comparing the responses to heat stimuli of about the same temperatures as in the behavioural experiment. The warm stimulus elicited increased neural response."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.