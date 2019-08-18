By Bang

'Robo-shorts' have been developed by Harvard scientists.

Researchers at the prestigious universities Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering have developed a pair of shorts, which allow the wearer to move as if they were more than a stone lighter, and switch from walking to running without losing any of their performance.

In a statement, lead study author, Conor Walsh said: "While the metabolic reductions we found are modest, our study demonstrates that it is possible to have a portable wearable robot assist more than just a single activity, helping to pave the way for these systems to become ubiquitous in our lives."

Writing in a related paper in Science on Thursday, Jose Pons - who is from Northwestern University - added: "Such devices would implement effective interfaces to decode the wearer's movement intent and influence it when necessary to enhance human performance."