Shopkeeper employs cheeky toilet roll tactic

An Australian shopkeeper has come up with a "genius" way of stopping customers stockpiling toilet roll.
Hazem Sedda, who runs a shop in Sydney, is allowing customers to buy a two pack of toilet roll for $3.50 (£3) but anyone who adds a second pack will be charged $99 (£84).
A sign in front of his stock of toilet rolls reads: "Don't be greedy. Think of the other people.
Hazem took to the shop's Instagram page to explain his cheeky tactic.
He wrote: "We do have toilet paper. And we are doing our best to keep them in stock for you.
"Please only buy what you need. Don't buy to stock up as a lot of people are desperate for one roll."
The post has received 13,000 views with people describing the concept as "genius" and a "brilliant idea".
