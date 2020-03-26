Shopkeeper employs cheeky toilet roll tactic

By Bang

An Australian shopkeeper has come up with a "genius" way of stopping customers stockpiling toilet roll.

Hazem Sedda, who runs a shop in Sydney, is allowing customers to buy a two pack of toilet roll for $3.50 (£3) but anyone who adds a second pack will be charged $99 (£84).

A sign in front of his stock of toilet rolls reads: "Don't be greedy. Think of the other people.

Hazem took to the shop's Instagram page to explain his cheeky tactic.

He wrote: "We do have toilet paper. And we are doing our best to keep them in stock for you.

"Please only buy what you need. Don't buy to stock up as a lot of people are desperate for one roll."

The post has received 13,000 views with people describing the concept as "genius" and a "brilliant idea".

