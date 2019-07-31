Six-year-old YouTuber star buys £6.5m property

By Bang

A six-year-old YouTuber has purchased a multi-million pound property.

South Korean social media star Boram and her parents have bought a £6.5m house in Gangnam, one of Seoul's most affluent areas with earnings from the child's two channels - a video blog and a series of toy reviews - have more than 30 million subscribers.

Boram's videos are described as: "making play and a fun kids' playground video...cute and rewarding memories of everyday life" and make her an estimated monthly income of £2.4m.

The five-storey building was purchased up by the Boram Company, set up by the girl's parents, for 9.5 billion won (£6.5m), according to The Maeil Business Newspaper.