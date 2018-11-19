Stalker looks for "young blood" from new houseowners

By Bang

Maria and Derek Broaddus purchased their dream home - worth $1 million - in Westfield, New Jersey with their three children but were driven away by strange letters as they began to move in.

As Derek finished negations, he received a letter address to the "New Owner" that said 'The Watcher' was overlooking them.

Two more letters arrived in the following weeks, all containing threats - two of them asking if the owners had "young blood," a reference to children.

Speaking to The Cut, Derek said: "I was a depressed wreck. It's like cancer. Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night thinking 'What would my life be like if this didn't happen?'"

The couple attempted to sell the house, with no luck, and were forced to find tenants for the property.

The true identity of 'The Watcher' is still unknown.