Students celebrate graduation with pizza party for the homeless

By Bang

A high school student celebrated her graduation with a pizza party at a homeless shelter.

Leanne Carrasco - a senior at a school in Houston, Texas - decided to give back to those less fortunate as her friends rallied around her with 400 hygiene bags for residents at the shelter, and then treated them to pizza.

She told CNN: "Not a lot of people have the same options as me. It's not fair. There are a lot of people who need help. So I give it."

A spokesman for Star of Hope, Scott Arthur, added: "It was a very magical day. It gives you a hope for the youth of today. They (the high schoolers) were able to think of other people."