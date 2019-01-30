Study finds you can burn 140 calories in the bath

By Bang

A nice hot bubble bath could be the key to weight loss

A study carried out by Nottingham Trent University found that it's possible to burn around 140 calories by simply having a bath.

As part of their study, half of the volunteers took a bath in 40C temperature water, while the other half did an hour of cycling.

The cycling group burned more calories but those in the bath still burned some and experienced other advantages.

They found the hot bath also helped to maintain healthy blood sugar levels and improve the quality of their sleep.

The study also found that people who treat themselves to some time in a sauna or hot tub also have a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.