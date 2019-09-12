Teacher gives birth right outside school

By Bang

A teacher gave birth on the pavement after going into labour at a middle school in Colorado.

Lindsay Agbalokwu explained she wasn't due until September 17, so she thought the contraction was a false alarm before realising she had to go to hospital.

However, baby Zara was born at 8lbs, 6oz just outside the school, and her mum told KDVR-TV: "I just like randomly think about it and text my mom, 'I just gave birth on the sidewalk outside my school!' This is so crazy!"

Another teacher laid down a sleeping bag, while the school's principal Natalie Lewis and dean Chris Earls handled the delivery before firefighters arrived to help.

Lindsay added: I think it will be indicative of her personality to come. That she will be a firecracker. She's going to do great things."