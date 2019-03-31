Teacher left with blistered tongue due to energy drinks

By Bang

A teacher has warned people against energy drinks after he eroded his tongue.

Dan Royals has taken to Facebook after he was left with a very blistered tongue due to drinking up to "six energy drinks a day" because he suffered from a "lack of energy" when he was teaching children.

He wrote on Facebook: "Who drinks energy drinks? Addicted to them? You may want to think again. 'Have a look at the second pic... That's what those drinks do to your tongue, imagine what's it like on your internals?

"Up until recently when this started to occur I was drinking at least 5-6 a day (lack of energy teaching kids usually) and I brush daily, went to the doctor and boom! Found out it's the chemicals in these drinks that are causing it... It literally eats away at your tongue. So be wary guys."

Dan also admitted that although he does smoke, the drinks are the cause of his flesh being eaten away by the high levels of sugar.

He added: "Just to make it clear, I actually do care for my oral health but this is purely from these drinks... I do smoke but has nothing to do with the eating away of my tongue."