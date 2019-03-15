The perfect cup of tea is made by stirring slowly

By Bang

The Jockey Club's Neil Phillips has advised that slowly stirring is the key to making the perfect cup of tea.

He told the Mirror online: "It is about going from six to 12 very gently.

"If you're adding sugar it will allow it to dissolve properly. If you just stir it it will all fall to the bottom. You don't need to do it for long, just a few goes.

"It just allows the tea and milk to blend together."

The refined gentleman also revealed that he likes to patiently brew his tea for this best flavour.

He says: "I like to brew my teas for four to five minutes. It's personal preference, some people will just wait a couple of minutes."