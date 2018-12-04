Thief apologies for stealing a university student's laptop

By Bang

A thief emailed a man from his stolen laptop and offered to send over his university documents if needed.

In the message, the crook said "I'm sorry about your laptop" before going on to make an unusual offer.

They wrote: "I am extremely poor and needed the money. I left your phone and wallet, so I hope that slightly makes up for something.

"I can see you are a university student. If there is any files on here such as university work on here that you need, let me know and I will send them to you here. Once again I am sorry."

The man's flatmate Steve Valentine tweeted the image, writing: "So my flat mates laptop got stolen today, please pree what the thief sent him."

The Twitter post has since gone viral, and has now been shared over 28,000 times and received over 400 comments.