Twins born in different decades

By Bang

A pair of twins were born just 30 minutes apart - but in different decades.

Dawn Gilliam gave birth to daughter Joslyn at 11.37 pm on December 31, 2019 and brother Jaxon at 12.07 am on January 1, 2020.

The mother, from Indiana, was not due to give birth until February but she and partner Jason Tello went to hospital on New Year's Eve due to concern about a lack of fetal movement.

Dawn told the Indianapolis Star: "They were like, 'You might have to deliver today."

She revealed that the pair knew that Joslyn was going to be born first.

She said: "She's been in position for most of the pregnancy. Of course, he (Jaxon) was breech. So, it took a while for him to come."

Jason added: "We talked about how it would be great to have them born on different dates. But here we are with this surprise - different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure."