UK's most hated food is olives

By Bang

Olives are now the most disliked food in Britain, with new research showing Brussels sprouts are no longer in the top three.

According to meal kit provider, HelloFresh, the popular picnic food has taken the crown for Britain's top hated food, and is followed closely by gherkins and seafood .

Andre Dupin, Head Chef at HelloFresh UK, said: "Dinner time should be an opportunity to expand food horizons, however our study shows half of adults completely disregard foods they don't like and won't give them a second chance.

"Often, people dislike the way something is cooked and will enjoy the same ingredient served in a different way. For example people might enjoy roasted vegetables but dislike boiled vegetables."