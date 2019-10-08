Woman accidentally drives off with another child's gifts

By Bang

Police are looking for a woman who drove away with another child's birthday presents by accident.

Michigan mother Donna Hampton had taken her son to lazer tag attraction Zap Zone, and family members offered to take the gifts to her car during his birthday party.

However, they ended up loading them into the wrong car and the owner drove away, accidentally taking the haul with them.

Hampton to WXYZ in Detroit: "It was just like little things. [But] it meant a lot to a three almost four year old."

It's said Zap Zone is offering a $100 gift card to the person who accidentally drove off if they return the gifts.