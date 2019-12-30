Woman calls police for wrong KFC order

By Bang

A woman called the police after KFC got her order wrong.

The woman complained about the restaurant in Wisconsin after staff made a mistake with her chicken sandwich.

The unnamed woman called the police as she felt a staff member was giving her "attitude".

Call records suggest that the woman went through the drive-through on Saturday (14.12.19) where she found that her sandwich had been made incorrectly.

Staff reportedly tried to make her another sandwich, but she refused it, telling police that she "did not feel comfortable eating it, and wanted her money back".

Officers told both the woman and restaurant staff that this wasn't a police issue.

Police had actually been called to the same restaurant last month after it's chicken fryer broke - upsetting a customer who had been waiting over 40 minutes for food.