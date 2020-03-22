Woman makes own toilet paper amid coronavirus pandemic

By Bang

A woman in Australia has made her own toilet paper after being unable to buy it at the supermarket.

The unnamed woman made four unsuccessful attempts to buy toilet paper amid coronavirus fears so decided to make it with reusable microfibre cloths.

In a Facebook post, the woman explained that, once used, the microfibres are put into a bucket of bleach and then into a washing machine with a bleaching agent.

She wrote: "I made 80 of these microfibre cloths. After use, they go straight into a bucket of bleach with a lid on it, which sits beside the toilet.

"Our household alone saves about 25 flushes per day, so I can justify a small load to wash every couple of days.

"If we could all do this, it would reduce the need for toilet paper, save us all money in the long run and be better for the environment."

