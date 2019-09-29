Woman quits job to be full-time housewife

By Bang

Katrina Holte, 30, used to work in a payroll department but, as of this month, she decided to dedicate all of her time to being the perfect wife, cooking, cleaning and doing everything for her spouse, Lars, 28, because "men should be spoilt by their wives".

However, she insists that her other half is "not domineering in any way".

According to The Mirror Online, Katrina said: "I feel like I'm living how I always wanted to. It's my dream life and my husband shares my vision.

"It is a lot of work. I do tons of dishes, laundry and ironing, but I love it and it's helping to take care of my husband and that makes me really happy.

"My husband is very appreciative of what I do.

"He grew up in a house where he helped his mum with the cooking and the cleaning, so he is not domineering in any way. He's the most gentle person I have ever met.

"If I did, heaven forbid, have dinner late, he would not make a fuss, but I can tell it means a lot to him that it's normally on time.

"He looks tired when he comes in from work, so when the table is set and decorated and the candles are lit he relaxes. He's happy for the evening.

"I think a man needs his wife to make him feel spoilt every once in a while."