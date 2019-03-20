Woman sends out wedding invites before proposal

By Bang

A woman shocked her friends by sending out wedding invitations before her boyfriend proposed to her.

The hopeful-bride-to be decided to think ahead after an online quiz told her she would be getting married this year and let her friends know about her big day, although they soon found out her man hadn't actually popped the question.

There were a mixture of online responses to the ladies' actions, and some people reasoned she was being practical.

One wrote: "We started planning our wedding about six months before we got engaged, not everyone takes a linear path."

Another added: "Planning a wedding before an engagement isn't a big deal, if both people are on board. But already asking guests to RSVP to an 'event' is the weird part here!"