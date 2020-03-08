Woman watered fake plant for two years

By Bang

A woman was left devastated after discovering a plant she had been watering for two years was fake.

Caelie Wilkes had been religiously nurturing the plant, making sure it was getting the right amount of sunlight and regularly cleaning the leaves, for two years.

She even admitted to having a strict watering plan for it, revealing how she would get "defensive" if anybody else tried to water it.

It was only when she went to re-pot the succulent that she noticed it was fake. She explained after finding a vase that suited it, she saw that it was attached to a block of foam, and decorated with sand which was glued on top.

She wrote on Facebook: "I just wanted to keep good care of it. I absolutely loved my succulent.

"Tried my hardest to keep it looking it's best, and it's completely plastic.

"How did I not know this? I feel like these last two years have been a lie."

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.