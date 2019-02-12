TV host hasn't washed his hands in a decade

By Bang

A Fox News host hasn't washed his hands in a decade.

Pete Hegseth has revealed to TV viewers in the US that he's stopped washing his hands because he doesn't believe germs to be a "real thing".

What's more, the presenter thinks his health has actually improved since he took the decision to stop washing his hands, saying it is a way of "inoculating" himself.

The claim has sparked debate on social media, with Bradley P. Moss among those who have voiced their concerns.

He wrote on Twitter: "@PeteHegseth Please don't procreate. We don't need your idiocy spreading."