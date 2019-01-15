Woman can't hear men's voices due to bizarre condition

By Bang

A woman has been diagnosed with a strange medical condition which means she can't hear men's voices.

The patient, known as Chen, said she felt sick and could hear ringing in her ears one night before going to sleep, and was left panicked when she woke up to realise she couldn't hear her boyfriend talking to her.

She took herself to Qianpu Hospital in the city of Xiamen, East China, where she realised she could hear female voices.

Ear, nose and throat specialist Lin Xiaoqing said: "She was able to hear me when I spoke to her, but when a young male patient walked in, she couldn't hear him at all."

Dr. Lin diagnosed her with a condition known as "low-frequency hearing loss" after the lady explained she had been stressed and not sleeping enough.