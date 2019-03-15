Over 1,000 cases of violence, human trafficking victims received in 2018: DFWAC

By Wam

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, DFWAC, revealed that it received over 1,000 cases of victims of violence and human trafficking in 2018 during a press conference held today at DIHAD 2019 in Dubai.

According to the Foundation's annual report the total number of cases received in 2018 reached 1,027 cases, including 85 which received shelter at DFWAC.

The cases included 526 cases of Domestic violence (51 percent), 410 humanitarian cases (40 percent), and 52 cases of child abuse (five percent), eight cases of human trafficking, four cases of suspected human trafficking, in addition to 27 cases of abuse against women.

The report noted that only 19 cases of total domestic violence cases were sheltered at the foundation, and 23.6 percent of this category were Emirati citizens, while two percent were males, with the main abuser within the Domestic Violence category being the husband at 72 percent of the total number of cases reported. The DFWAC report detailed that all the victims were subjected to verbal abuse, with 58 percent enduring economic abuse, 48 percent to neglect, 47 percent to physical abuse and seven percent to sexual abuse. The report noted that a victim can be subjected to several types of abuse within the overarching domestic violence category.

The Foundation revealed that a total of 33 cases of child abuse were sheltered at DFWAC, of which 37 percent of children were male, and 63 percent were female. A total of 54 percent of these cases involved Emirati citizens. According to the DFWAC report, an astounding 83 percent of cases were abused by the father, while 15 percent were abused by the mother, and two percent by a relative. All the victims were subjected to verbal abuse, with 81 percent being neglected, and 38 percent to economic abuse. It also went on to note that 38 percent of child abuse cases were subjected to physical abuse, with eight percent also enduring sexual abuse.

The 2018 report revealed that all cases dealing with victims of human trafficking were females, of which 62.5 percent were children, and 37.5 percent were adults. It went on to note that half of the cases were trafficked by a person who promised the victims a job, while 25 percent were by an unknown person, 12.5 percent of victims were trafficked by the step-father, and 12.5 percent by a family friend.

Afra Al Basti, Director-General of DFWAC, said that launching the annual report reflects the efforts of the foundation to help the victims of violence and human trafficking, and helps raise awareness on victims of violence and human trafficking.

She added that DFWAC’s annual report included the number of cases received by the foundation only and does not reflect the percentage of cases of domestic violence or child abuse in the UAE as a whole, but it still provides accurate data to build on and that could be useful for making policies and laws that are related to such causes. Al Basti emphasised that DFWAC is working as a member of a big team of other entities that are all aiming for one goal and that is to serve this country.

The press conference was attended by Ghanima Al Bahri, Care and Rehabilitation Director at DFWAC, and Aisha Al Midfa, Programmes and Research Officer, who talked about the most prominent achievements of the DFWAC during the past year, and methods of receiving and rehabilitating the received cases.

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children is the first licensed non-profit shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence, abuse and human trafficking in the UAE. It was established in July 2007 to offer victims immediate protection and support services in accordance with international human rights obligations.