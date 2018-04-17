Aldar launches Dh10bn Masterplan, Alghadeer

Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar), has announced the launch of a new AED10 billion masterplan that will incorporate and greatly enhance one of its already established destinations – Alghadeer, which sits close to the border of Abu Dhabi and Dubai within its Seih Al Sdeirah landbank.

Alghadeer masterplan consists of 14,408 units, including villas, townhouses, and maisonettes. Total residential GFA is set to exceed 1.3 million sqm and will be complemented by office space, retail space, hospitality, education and community amenities.

Commenting, Talal Al Dhiyebi, Chief Executive Officer, Aldar Properties said, "The launch of Alghadeer is clear statement of Aldar’s ambition. From its strategic location to its sustainable living initiatives, Alghadeer signals the creation of a new way of living for UAE residents, now and in the future. We are confident of the demand for a community which offers a distinct lifestyle - peaceful residential neighbourhoods, within close proximity to the bustling cities of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"This launch further underlines how Aldar is expanding its successful destination-led strategy to additional areas of Abu Dhabi, capitalizing on the UAE’s flourishing population as well as our reputation as Abu Dhabi’s leading developer. The scale and 15-year timeframe of the development underlines Aldar’s confidence in the Abu Dhabi residential market."

Alghadeer is designed to benefit from the significant growth being experienced in the north of Abu Dhabi and the south of Dubai. This area of the UAE includes major job creating projects such as Dubai Expo 2020, KIZAD, Dubai World Central incorporating Dubai South, the Al Maktoum Airport, as well as Dubai Industrial and Wholesale Cities, which will further boost the demand for high quality living spaces on the border of the two Emirates.