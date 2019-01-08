Aldar launches Dh2bn development in Alshamkha

By Wam

Aldar Properties, yesterday announced the launch of its newest AED2 billion development, 'Alreeman' in Alshamkha area, Abu Dhabi.

Alreeman is spread over an area of 2.8 million square metres with convenient transportation links. The land plots include a series of residential clusters that will feature single and multi-residential villas and apartments, complemented by retail space, F&B, mosques, sports, education and commercial facilities, designed to meet the needs of the future community.

Sales for the land plots will commence on 19th January at Aldar's sales centre on Yas Island, with prices starting from AED690,000 for villa plots and AED4.69 million for commercial plots.

Commenting on the new project, Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO of Aldar, said, "The launch of Alreeman builds on Aldar’s successful development strategy and further expands our focus in to new areas of Abu Dhabi. Catering to the mid-income segment, this development responds to market demand to live in a desirable community with a wide range of facilities while also appealing to investors looking to construct apartment buildings or villas to generate recurring income."