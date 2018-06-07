Aldar to commence handover of West Yas villas this month

Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar) announced today that the handovers of villas within its West Yas community will commence this month. The handover process will be undertaken in phases, the first of which incorporates 300 villas, and continue throughout the remainder of 2018.

Launched in September 2015, the AED 3.2 billion West Yas community consists of 1,014 four and five bedrooms villas, ranging from 488 to 580 sqm. Homes are still available for purchase within West Yas with prices starting from AED 4.8 million. Its location on the iconic Yas Island offers residents waterfront views, an abundance of green open spaces, and close proximity to Yas Mall and the island’s other leisure facilities, beaches and hotels. As a non-gated community, there are no service fees payable by villa owners.

Maan Farid Al-Awlaqi, Executive Director – Commercial, at Aldar Properties, said: "We are proud to start the handover of West Yas to customers, which marks the expansion of the residential population on Yas Island and builds on the handover of apartment community Ansam earlier in the year. West Yas is a key component of Yas Island, offering a full range of community amenities for residents of all nationalities. The delivery of these prime villas reinforces our reputation for delivering high quality homes in desirable locations and we look forward to continuing Yas Island’s success story as Abu Dhabi’s most exciting destination."

As part of the handover process, Aldar is offering customers the opportunity to incorporate a number of smart technology options into their homes which focus on safety & security, cost saving, sustainability and lifestyle & convenience. Solutions being offered include smart lighting and thermostats, smart locks, fire alarm systems, security cameras, smart door and window sensors, motion sensors and smart home assistants.

West Yas features attractive amenities and facilities for its community, including a mosque for 2,000 worshippers, two schools, a retail centre, sports facilities, a petrol station, and extensive landscaping and greenery in its open public spaces, which overlook the mangroves surrounding Yas Island.

Client inspections, snagging and disinfecting of villas is well under way, and the garden plots will feature sweet soil instead of sand, to enable home owners to start grassing their lawns and put in their own plants.

As at the end of Q1 this year, West Yas was 80% sold, which equates to 801 villas, with a sales value of AED 3.66 billion. Those interested in West Yas can visit Aldar’s sales centre on Yas Island.