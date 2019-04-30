Dh6.2bn in projects under construction on Yas Island

By Wam

Miral Asset Management has AED6.2 billion worth of entertainment and leisure projects in investments, with steady growth reaffirmed as it achieved 28 million visits in 2018.

"These 2018 figures confirm Yas Island’s position as one of the top globally-recognised destinations, and we’re delighted to see continued growth, especially as we achieve key milestones such as the opening of Warner Bros World last summer. 2018 is another successful year and reflects our commitment to help grow and develop our nation’s tourism industry." said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral.

The visitation announcement comes as Miral received the ‘Middle East’s Leading Tourism Development Project’ for Yas Island at the World Travel Awards Middle East, last week.