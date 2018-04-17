DLD cooperates with Emirates NBD for instalment plans

The Dubai Land Department, DLD, has signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates NBD to offer customers instalment plans on its services without any fees.

The agreement follows a study conducted by DLD’s Finance and Administrative Affairs Department to find out the banks through which DLD customers pay their fees. The study revealed that approximately 38 percent of DLD’s fees were paid by customers through Emirates NBD either by cheques issued by the bank or by credit cards.

Commenting on the announcement, Saad Abdulla Al Hammadi, Senior Director of Finance and Administrative Affairs at DLD, said, "This joint agreement with Emirates NBD reflects our priority at DLD to satisfy our customers and enable financial facilities for payment of fees. This advanced service enables customers to pay their fees using credit cards issued by the bank and to receive fee instalments at a rate of zero percent. We also confirm that the bank does not impose any interest on its credit card holders, given that instalment plans can be provided for a period longer than six months."

"We are delighted to partner with DLD as part of our joint effort to provide a convenient and flexible payment solution that gives DLD customers the option of paying their fees in instalments and without any interest. The importance of our strategic partnership with DLD is fully aligned with the vision of our leadership to position Dubai as the smartest city in the world. We are always looking to innovate in areas of new products and services that are of value to our customers," Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Retail Distribution at Emirates NBD, said.