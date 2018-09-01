DLD marks a qualitative leap in upgrading government services through Ejari

By Wam

Dubai Land Department,DLD, announced that it has succeeded in achieving a qualitative leap in terms of improving the level of government services provided to its customers, especially in regards to the facilitating of the procedures, the satisfying of the customers, and the continuous development of these procedures through the Ejari service.

DLD attributes this remarkable development to its interest in coordinating with government entities that require the submission of registered Ejari contracts in order to complete all transactions as part of the integration of government services. This move ultimately reduced the requirements as well as the efforts and time needed.

Hamdan Al Madhani, Director of Rental Relations Regulatory Department at DLD, said: "The customer can complete many of their transactions with several government entities once the lease has been registered in the Ejari system or its smart application, without the need to check back with departments and submit documents again."

Al Madhani added: "As a result of our keenness to ensure customer satisfaction, we have provided several channels to register leases, including leasing and real estate management companies that cover all properties managed by these companies, and the Ejari smart application, in line with the government's wise approach to the smart transformation of services. The real estate service trustees are the channel that serve the individual property category not managed by the real estate companies. One of the parties pertaining to the rental relationship visits these centres and submits the required documents to register the lease, based on a commitment to the validity of these documents, and will bear full responsibility in case of any disagreement."

Due to the importance of registering lease contracts, and its association with other government services, DLD establishes systems to limit the exploitation or misuse of this service for any purpose. It thereby seeks to create a link with other entities to exchange data and reduce the misdemeanor of some customers or document-clearing companies that promote through advertisements and social media channels.

These entities claim they have the ability to provide workarounds for temporary leasing contracts for use in obtaining services of other government agencies through electronic services, deluding their customers with false promises of authentic procedures, while reducing required costs depending on the type of service needed by the customer, thereby obtaining funds illegally.

Al Madhani stressed that the responsibility of these abuses falls on customers who use these forged contracts, and will be legally prosecuted because of the lack of responsibility and abuse of government services, as well as for submitting false and incorrect documents. He also pointed out that the electronic link between government systems makes it easier to uncover these practices, and to take legal action by the authorities who will transfer guilty parties to the judiciary.

Al Madhani concluded: "DLD customers must sign their contracts with landlords or anyone certified to manage and rent real estates, and must carry an inspection of the rented apartment. This is to identify if they are receiving all that has been contracted, and to familiarise themselves with the terms of the contract to know their rights and responsibilities. Customers must also register the lease in their personal capacity through channels approved by DLD. Falling prey to misleading advertisements will force customers to bear the legal responsibilities for their erroneous practices."