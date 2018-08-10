Dubai Creek Harbour to unveil state-of-the-art Creek Marina in December

By Staff

If you cherish the yachting lifestyle, if you love the thrills of a setting sail, here is your dream destination right in the heart of Dubai.

Dubai Creek Harbour has unveiled one of the world’s finest city-harbour getaways, the Creek Marina in the heart of Creek Island Dubai, the premier residential and leisure district of the six square kilometre mega-development, only 10 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and the iconic Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai.

With spectacular views of the Downtown Dubai skyline as well as the Dubai Creek, the one-of-its-kind waterfront destination will be home to elegant residences, sweeping landscaped parkland, gourmet restaurants, cafes and entertainment venues.

A winding boulevard encircles the Creek Island Dubai delighting residents and visitors with a breadth of unparalleled lifestyle choices. Several construction milestones have been achieved on the various residential developments in Dubai Creek Harbour.

Creek Marina is set to open in December this year, even as preparations are ongoing to welcome the first residents in Dubai Creek Harbour early 2019.

At Creek Marina, you explore, you dream and discover a new way of life by the very heart and soul of the city, the historic Dubai Creek, the cradle of commerce and culture. Creek Marina is also adjacent to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a haven for migratory birds including the famous pink flamingos as well as soothing stretches of mangroves.

With the monumental Dubai Creek Tower shining bright, and Dubai Square, opening doors to post-modern concepts in retail and leisure, both next-door, Creek Marina offers that perfect complement to a vibrant lifestyle choice that celebrates all good things marine.

Nearly three-fourth of a kilometre long and about a quarter wide, the Creek Marina is billed to be the new Riviera of the Middle East. With its oyster design, a throwback to the city’s rich pearling history, it will serve as a refreshing new leisure destination for visitors to Dubai from all over the world, and residents in Dubai Creek Harbour.

Creek Marina will have a capacity of over 81 single- and double-berths and will feature a dedicated world-class Yacht Club with an impressive array of shopping and dining facilities. Facilities such as fuelling services, upgraded power outlets and pedestal units will ensure smooth sailing for all throughout the year.

Creek Marina will also offer a dazzling selection of high-end retail, dining and leisure venues. Its vibrant promenade will welcome visitors with palm trees and will feature trendy cafes, high-end restaurants, fashion outlets and street-food vendors too, pampering visitors with choices never-before.

The promenade has aesthetically designed shaded resting areas constructed using environment-friendly, sustainable elements. In an elegant double-shell shape, the shelters are designed to provide shade and thermal comfort. Super-thin and lightweight, these structures have minimal base footprint making them appear to float effortlessly above the ground. They also require minimal maintenance and help reduce energy consumption.

A specially designed, gravity-defying interactive fountain will delight visitors of all ages, while world-class art installations will charm the trend-setters and connoisseurs of fine living. Adding to the convenience of the visitors are over 1,500 parking spaces. Further, at the Creek Marina Terminus, with a sculptural viewing deck and three intertwined ring walkways, visitors they can take in fantastic views of the Marina and the astounding city-skyline framed by Burj Khalifa.

Creek Marina will also be home to the Vida Harbour Point, a 286-room upscale lifestyle hotel similar to harbour hotels in cities such as Singapore and Shanghai, where style meets convenience, and is scheduled to open in 2019.

Dubai Creek Harbour, the 6 square kilometre development is a joint venture of Emaar with Dubai Holding, and also feature world-class hotels, green parks and gardens, several cultural attractions, glistening canals, lush parklands, landscaped promenades, pedestrian walkways, cycle paths, and city bus routes.