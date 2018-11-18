Dubai Land Department inaugurates Dubai Property Show - London

By Wam

Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, DLD, inaugurated the Dubai Property Show - London.

‎During the show, which will run for three days, a number of leading real estate companies from Dubai, including Nakheel, Falcon City of Wonders, and Sobha Developers, will display a variety of projects with the aim of meeting the various needs of real estate investors in the United Kingdom, UK.

Bin Mejren said, "We chose the British capital of London to organise this important event, based on many facts, most prominent of which is the strong relations between the UAE and the UK, and the attractiveness of Dubai’s real estate for UK investors. British citizens ranked on the top among the list of nationalities investing in Dubai’s real estate market. We are delighted to communicate with the UK’s investors directly to showcase the countless options our city can offer."

The interest of British investors in Dubai's real estate market is attributed to the unique features enjoyed by the emirate as one of the best investment and tourism destinations in the world.

This year's edition is enriched by many events and activities that will enhance the experience for exhibitors and visitors who will have the opportunity to attend free seminars offered by qualified professionals with expertise in property, law, and other related subjects, and learn about property investments, upcoming Dubai hotspots, financing, and legal information to keep in mind when investing in Dubai, and much more. Exclusive payment plans and financial loans will also be made available.

The opening ceremony of the third edition was attended by Rawdha Al Otaiba, Charge d'Affaires, UAE Embassy in London; Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at DLD; Ali Rashid Ahmed Lootah, Chairman of Nakheel, and Salem Almoosa, Chairman and General Manager, Falconcity of Wonders LLC, in addition to a number of CEOs and senior managers of participating real estate companies.