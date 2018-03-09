Emaar launches its most premium, ‘Ultra-Luxe’ residential tower in Dubai Creek Harbour, The Grand

Emaar Development has unveiled an exclusive collection of ultra-luxury apartments, penthouses and podium-level townhouses in The Grand, a spectacularly designed residential tower located near the heart of Creek Island at Dubai Creek Harbour. T

The Grand is an ‘ultra-luxe’ residential address in the 6-square-kilometre Dubai Creek Harbour, situated just 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and Downtown Dubai. Set by the historic Dubai Creek, the mega-development is also near the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, protected under the UNESCO Ramsar Convention and home to over 450 animal species including the Greater Flamingo and other migratory birds.

At 62-storeys, The Grand features premium 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom penthouses, and spacious podium-level townhouses with private gardens. Celebrating its prime location by the marina and the waterfront promenade, The Grand offers resort-style living with upper-level homes opening to uninterrupted views of the new global icon, Dubai Creek Tower, and the Downtown Dubai skyline.

Residents step out to a thriving waterfront promenade with a unique collection of cultural, retail, food and beverage and leisure attractions, with an upcoming high-end retail district in Dubai Creek Harbour also in close proximity. They also have exclusive access to a distinctive lounge space on the rooftop. Marine enthusiasts will have added value with the world-class marina that can berth yachts of various sizes.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Managing Director of Emaar Properties, said: “Dubai Creek Harbour is one of the most sought-after lifestyle destinations in the city. With tremendous economic value to be generated by the new global icon, Dubai Creek Tower, and a wide range of retail, F&B and leisure attractions, it is truly a city of the future, assuring strong returns for investors and a premium setting for home-owners. The Grand is a premium collection of residences, highlighted by its unique value propositions of being set by the Marina and the spellbinding views that the homes offer.”

Dubai Creek Harbour will feature world-class hotels, green parks and gardens, several cultural attractions, glistening canals, lush parklands, landscaped promenades, pedestrian walkways, cycle paths, city bus routes and the Dubai Metro link.

The Grand delivers high quality social, leisure, health and general well-being amenities. Among the lifestyle choices are an iconic infinity pool, cabanas, play areas, gymnasium, tennis court, multi-purpose sports lawn, BBQ area, and more. The Grand also offers a wide range of podium-level amenities tailored for families.