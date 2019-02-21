Meraas unveils plans for ‘Central Park’ neighbourhood at City Walk

By Staff

Meraas has unveiled its plans for Central Park at City Walk, a new exclusive residential neighbourhood which will surround a 40,000 sqm private park in the heart of Dubai.

As part of its dedication to create mould-breaking, imaginative ways of experiencing city life that inspire an active lifestyle for residents and visitors in sustainably-minded destinations, Meraas’ latest neighbourhood will redefine community living in the emirate.

Spanning a total area of 230,000 sqm, Central Park at City Walk will include 12 terraced mid-rise residential buildings.

The residential complex will comprise 187 spacious one- to four-bedroom units that overlook a year-round fertile park, with Dubai’s majestic downtown skyline standing imperiously in the background.

Healthy Life is the Best Life

What’s more, the new leafy community will come with a wide-ranging variety of active lifestyle amenities, including tennis and basketball courts, swimming pools, spas, cafes and a multi-purpose kids play area.

Units at Central Park will come in a sleek contemporary design, with light colours and carefully selected high-end materials that seamlessly blend with the natural environment, including plants and flowers suspended in hanging baskets from balcony edges.

The main entrance will lead to immaculately decorated lobby with concierge services. The building will also include two large rooftop terraces on either side with a variety of exotic flora befitting the natural setting that enshrouds the community in green splendour.

Keeping Dubai Green and Connected

Central Park at City Walk will also be one of the most connected and easiest to access communities in the city. Just two minutes from City Walk’s retail complex and the 17,000 capacity Dubai Arena – the region’s most anticipated entertainment destination.

Central Park at City Walk will combine a tranquil lifestyle with the city’s best leisure, shopping, dining and wellness experiences.

Further still, City Walk will be a mere 10-minute drive from Jumeirah Beach, 15 minutes from the Burj Al Arab, 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport and 20 minutes from Dubai Marina.

And with convenient transport links, including Dubai metro and bus stations nearby, the park will be car-free, pedestrian-friendly, and an ideal setting for families seeking an environmentally-friendly residential neighborhood.