Nakheel and Vienna House to create $160m beachfront resort at Dubai’s Deira Islands

Nakheel is planning a new partnership with Austria’s largest independent hotel chain, Vienna House, to create a USD160 million, 600-room beachfront resort at Deira Islands, adding yet another international hospitality brand to the emirate’s ever-growing choice of accommodation.

News of the planned resort – the first for Vienna House in the Middle East – was outlined in a Letter of Intent signing in Bangkok, home of Vienna House’s parent company, U City PCL. The ceremony was attended by Mr Ali Rashid Lootah, Nakheel Chairman; Mr Keeree Kanjanapas, U City PCL Chairman; Ms Piyaporn Phanachet, U City PCL CEO; and Mr Rupert Simoner, CEO of Vienna International Hotelmanagement AG.

Under the planned partnership, the two companies will build a unique beachfront holiday complex – Vienna House Deira Beach – at Deira Islands, Nakheel’s new, 15.3 sq km master planned waterfront city that is transforming the area traditionally known as ‘Old Dubai’ into a world-class hub for living, leisure, tourism and retail.

The planned Vienna House partnership is Naheel’s third hospitality joint venture at Deira Islands. The developer already has 1,400 rooms under way through JVs with Spain’s RIU Hotels and Resorts and Thailand’s Centara Hotels and Resorts. In total, Nakheel has more than 3,600 keys at Deira Islands through existing or upcoming joint ventures or hotel management agreements.

Nakheel Chairman, Ali Rashid Lootah, said: “We are delighted to be working with Vienna House on this unique new concept for Deira Islands. Our ongoing strategy is to be new, highly-reputable hospitality brands and concepts to Dubai as part of our commitment to supporting the government in realising its tourism vision. Vienna House at Deira Islands will be a shining example of how this strategy is coming to fruition.

“Vienna House has an enviable track record in hotel management and is renowned for its excellent service and hospitality across Europe. We look forward to welcoming this new brand into our ever-growing portfolio of global hospitality partners.”

Rupert Simoner, CEO of Vienna International Hotelmanagement AG, said: “The brand ‘Vienna House’ is about the joy of travelling, adventure and discovery. Vienna House Deira Beach will offer quality leisure experiences that are designed to offer guests authentic moments and memories. There is nothing comparable in Dubai at present. We are honoured to partner with Nakheel to create this uniquely-designed beach resort, which will be introduced under our ‘Affordable Great’ concept, providing a quality yet informal and laid-back atmosphere inspired by the Bohemian lifestyle.”

Vienna House, the largest independent hotel chain in Austria, currently has more than 30 hotels across nine countries, and employees around 2,400 people. While each hotel has its own character, all have one aim: to inspire guests.

Nakheel’s anticipated joint venture with Vienna House is the latest development in the company’s aggressive expansion into Dubai’s hospitality sector, under which 18 hotels – including five star, all-inclusive and value-for-money concepts – are planned across Dubai, with eight at Deira Islands.

Deira Islands are adding 40 km, including 21 km of beachfront, to Dubai’s coastline.

The project paves the way for hotels and serviced apartments, retail destinations, mixed-use buildings and residential waterside developments at what will become Dubai’s newest hub for culture, tourism, entertainment and leisure.

Nakheel itself is bringing a host of attractions to the islands, including Deira Mall and Deira Islands Night Souk, two world-class destinations that will add a new dimension to Dubai’s leisure and retail scene.