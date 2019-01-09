Nakheel starts work on Palm Tower rooftop infinity pool

By Staff

Master developer Nakheel has started constructing the rooftop infinity swimming pool at The Palm Tower, its 52-storey, luxury hotel and residential complex at the heart of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Perched 210 metres above ground and covering 775 square metres, the infinity pool – one of the highest in the world – borders all four sides of the building, boasting unrivalled, panoramic views across Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline.

The pool – which will hold 930,000 litres of water – is on the 50th floor of The Palm Tower. Above the pool will be a podium housing a 51st level speciality restaurant and a 52nd storey public viewing deck, 240 metres high. Construction of the rooftop dining viewing deck complex will begin soon.

Located at the heart of the world-famous, award winning Palm Jumeirah, The Palm Tower comprises a 289-room St. Regis hotel, 432 luxury residences and an array of dining and leisure facilities. The hotel occupies the first 18 floors, with fully-furnished studios and one, two and three bedroom apartments on the upper floors.

Currently, around 850 construction workers are on site at The Palm Tower, rising to more than 1,500 when internal fit out gets in full swing in the next few weeks. Fit out of the St. Regis – due to open later this year – has already begun.

The Palm Tower is directly connected to the under-construction Nakheel Mall – the access point for the public viewing deck – and its 350 shops, restaurants and attractions. Nakheel Mall, which has its own Palm Monorail station, is due for completion this year.

Several other dining, leisure and entertainment venues are nearby, including the St. Regis Beach Club, part of Nakheel’s Palm West Beach complex, to which hotel guests and residents will have priority access; Al Ittihad Park, the UAE’s first indigenous park, spanning 1.1 million square feet across the heart of Palm Jumeirah; and the newly-opened Pointe at Palm Jumeirah, with 70 seafront restaurants and shops.