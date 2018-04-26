Olympic-size pool, giant gym and spa coming to Nakheel’s Jumeirah Park community

Master developer Nakheel is to build a new health, fitness and leisure hub – featuring an Olympic-size pool, 16,000 sq ft giant gym and spa – at Jumeirah Park.

The developer is calling for construction proposals for the Clubhouse and retail centre, which will combine first-class sports facilities with a range of restaurants, cafes and shops to create a health and wellbeing-focussed destination at the heart of the high-end Jumeirah Park community.

Set to open in 2019, the Clubhouse and retail centre will also have dedicated facilities for children, including a nursery and kids’ pool. Shops will include a supermarket, health and beauty outlets and everyday convenience stores. There will also be a car park.

The Jumeirah Park Clubhouse is the latest – and largest – in Nakheel’s growing collection of community clubs across Dubai, complementing existing and upcoming clubs at Jumeirah Islands, Jebel Ali, Al Furjan, Warsan Village and Jumeirah Village Circle.

Spanning more than 380 hectares with a current population of over 17,000, Jumeirah Park features nearly 3,000 luxurious villas set among verdant parks and communal green spaces. It is also home to Jumeirah Park Pavilion, Nakheel’s first community retail centre, which opened in 2014.