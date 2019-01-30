DLD launches real estate promotion plan

By Wam

The Dubai Land Department, DLD, launched its real estate promotion plan for the Real Estate Investment Promotion Investment Management Sector during a press conference held today in the presence of Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director-General of the DLD.

During the conference, Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Investment Promotion Investment Management Sector at the DLD, discussed the activities that feature 20 different exhibitions, conferences, and events in 10 major countries, including the UAE, KSA, Egypt, France, the USA, Canada, China, the UK, India, and Germany.

Bin Mejren stated that the selection of countries was based on specific criteria, most notably the activities of the investors who hold nationalities from these countries. Since they are considered the most interested in the real estate market in Dubai, the DLD is eager to reach them and work on their happiness.

Bin Mejren added, "This year has already been an active year for us after having received a huge delegation from the USA and Singapore. These activities will continue throughout the year to progress upon the success we achieved in previous years. There are many aspects that deserve to be highlighted in our real estate market, which will help us achieve the desired results. Dubai remains at the forefront for global investors, positioning Dubai as the world's premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness."

Bin Mejren affirmed that the DLD’s efforts highlight its commitment to the third of the eight principles of governance in Dubai, which is to strengthen Dubai's position as the global capital of economy and a platform to create economic opportunities while improving people's lives. The DLD is also committed to the sixth principle and that is to avoid dependence on one source by diversifying the national income sources.

Majida Ali Rashid illustrated the close cooperation between the sector, developers, and brokers, emphasising in her speech that the DLD will make every effort to promote Dubai's real estate and take advantage of all possible methods by participating in major international events everywhere.