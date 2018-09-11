Dubai Chamber workshop provides clarity on real estate laws

By Wam

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently hosted a workshop, which provided the business community with more clarity on the existing real estate laws in the UAE and the recent regulatory developments impacting the sector.

The workshop, led by Dubai-based law firm Galadari Advocates and Legal Consultants, was held at Dubai Chamber’s premises and attended by Dubai Chamber members, lawyers and legal consultants, brokers, agents, investors, counsel, and contract administrators, all of whom are associated with the real estate market.

Participants were briefed on several aspects related to the sector including, market risks and challenges, case studies of real estate disputes, and practical tips for maximising the benefits of real estate investments.

The workshop, entitled "Insight into Real Estate Laws," was led by several experienced lawyers from Galadari Advocates and Legal Consultants who specialise in real estate, corporate, litigation and arbitration, including Ken Dixon, Partner; Gerry Rogers, Senior Associate - Corporate and Commercial; Manish Narayan, Co-Head Real Estate Projects; and Daniel Brawn, Senior Associate - Construction and Arbitration.

The speakers advised participants on identifying and avoiding common real estate risks and highlighted rights outlined under existing real estate laws related to ownership, foreign ownership, freehold, co-ownership, and leases. Sessions were designed to demonstrate how real estate laws in the UAE impact buyers, sellers and guarantors and offered guidance on the dispute resolution process.

Dixon noted that several recommendations were shared with participants during the workshop to mitigate risks, while attendees were made aware of the standard documents that are required for various types of transactions.

He noted that the workshop was very useful as it raised awareness about important real estate matters impacting the business community and provided a platform for participants to pose their questions directly to the experts.

Jehad Kazim, Director of the Legal Services Department, Dubai Chamber, stressed the importance of organising such workshops as the UAE real estate laws are updated frequently in line with the requirements of the fast-growing market, adding that it is imperative that the business community stays up-to-date on changes and matter impacting the sector.

Dubai Chamber regularly organises training seminars and workshops to raise awareness about key business trends and laws impacting the emirate’s private sector. These events fall in line with its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting business growth in the emirate.