Dubai records over AED1.5 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

By WAM

Dubai real estate market recorded 520 sales transactions worth AED1.22 billion, in addition to 72 mortgage deals of AED216.8 million, and 15 gift deals amounting to AED98.13 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 440 villas and apartments worth AED902.79 million, and 80 land plots worth AED321.11 million. The mortgages included 63 villas and apartments worth AED187.39 million and 9 land plots valued at AED29.41 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.5 billion.

