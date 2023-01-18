Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

By WAM

Dubai real estate market recorded 517 sales transactions worth AED1.12 billion, in addition to 81 mortgage deals of AED538.23 million, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED92.48 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 465 villas and apartments worth AED863.28 million and 52 land plots worth AED 253.69 million. The mortgages included 52 villas and apartments worth AED281.02 million and 29 land plots valued at AED257.21 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.

